Two crashes in Chowchilla involved one drunken driver, and one stolen car, police say

Police made arrests in two separate incidents on Saturday involving crashed cars, according to Chowchilla police.
Officers attempted to stop Honda Civic with paper license plates in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The driver did not stop and led police in a pursuit as he drove over grass in Ed Ray Park and crashed head-on into a tree, police said. The driver, identified by police as 47-year-old Gordon McCarty of Dos Palos, backed the car up and continued to drive south on 15th Street.
He made his way out to Avenue 24 ½ before both rear tires went flat and he crashed into a slough under Highway 99. He then tried to run from police on foot, officers said.
Police said McCarty is on probation in Madera and Merced counties. He was booked in Madera County Jail on suspicion of felony evading police and possession of a stolen vehicle.
About the time officers finished at the scene of the first crash, police were called to the railroad tracks at Kings Avenue and North Chowchilla Boulevard for a separate crash investigation.
The car overturned and was on fire and the driver ran from the scene, according to police. The driver was later apprehended on foot close to his Chowchilla residence, police said. He was identified by police as 25-year-old Anthony Torres of Chowchilla.
Torres was arrested n suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence, police said. He, too, was taken to Madera County Jail.
Comments