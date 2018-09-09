Ex-felon found with a stolen handgun, drugs in Fresno, police say

A 37-year-old ex-felon from Fresno was arrested Saturday after police said they found drugs and a stolen handgun in his home.
Fresno police were called to the 2800 block of East Braly Avenue regarding an armed man who was identified as James Lamarche.
Lamarche, who police said is on post-release community supervision, was found to be in possession of narcotics. Officers found a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun while searching his home, according to a department news release.
The handgun was determined to be stolen out of Fresno, police said.
Lamarche booked into Fresno County Jail.
A total of 127 illegal guns have been recovered by southwest patrolling officers in 2018.
