She was forced into a pickup. Police are searching for her

Fresno police are searching for a woman who was abducted from a convenience store in southwest Fresno Wednesday night.
Lisa Peraza, 41, was last seen at the store in the 300 block of West North Avenue. She parked at the store about 7:30 p.m., and within a minute, video cameras show Peraza being forced into a 2000 Chevy pickup. Witnesses also saw the incident. The pickup was tan or gold in color, with black rims and an extended cab.
Peraza is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 100 pounds. She was wearing a dark maroon tank top and yellow shorts. Anyone with information on Peraza’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 559-621-2331.
