Visalia man gets 18 years to life for murdering his daughter. She was 47 days old

Peyton Rowe was just 47-days old when she died — the victim of a severe assault by her father.

After a month-long trial, Aaron Rowe was convicted of second-degree murder and assault likely to cause great bodily harm. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Visalia man was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to the Tulare County District Attoney’s Officet.

The jury rejected the death penalty and first-degree murder in July.

This is the final chapter of a case that began in 2012, when police responding to a 911 call found Peyton not breathing. The infant, who was born with a condition called Turner syndrome that can include physical deformities, was taken to the hospital and died a few minutes past midnight Nov. 12.

The baby was found with severe bruising on the left side of her face and ear, and fractures on her right humerus and femur, according to a court release. An autopsy revealed that Peyton had 12 prior rib fractures on both sides of her body and arm and leg fractures on the left side. She’d also sustained hemorrhages on the front and back of her skull, and on the optic nerves in the back of her eyes.

During the trail, doctors testified that the injuries were caused by violent shaking and impact. There was also evidence that Rowe had a history of domestic violence and physical child abuse.

Peyton’s mother, Courtney Rowe, pleaded no contest to child abuse and faces up to six years in prison. She will be sentenced Oct. 6.