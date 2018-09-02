He allegedly stole size 34 pants and large shirts. Can you ID this burglar?

The managers of a clothing store in Oakhurst are looking for a burglar who broke into the business on Saturday.
A North Shore Boardwear cashier posted on Facebook that a man broke into the store near the intersection of Highway 41 and 49 early Saturday.
“The man stole Nixon watches, Fox wallets, size 34 pants, large tanks, hats and size large t-shirts,” the post reads. The man covered his face during the burglary, but management hopes someone recognizes him.
The burglar is described as wearing blue Levi jeans, older squared toe work boots and a teal hoodie with a black and gray letterman jacket. He is white, taller than 5-feet-11 inches, with short brown hair and a receding hairline.
Assistant manager Cassidy Cook said he broke in through the back storage room of the store, from the back alley.
“We have been dealing with a ton of daytime theft over the summer and I believe we were broken into overnight a couple years ago as well,” Cook said.
Store management said any information that helps find the burglar will be rewarded with a store gift certificate. Anyone with information is asked to call the store at 559-642-3898.
Comments