Arrests made in connection to eastern Madera County stabbing and assault, deputies say

Two men have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent violent attacks — one of which left a victim with his throat slashed — in eastern Madera County, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.
The victim of the throat slashing near Apache Road and Road 417 on Aug. 28 identified 34-year-old Samuel James Rodriguez as the suspect.
The following morning, Rodriguez was also one of two suspects identified in an assault of a 45-year-old male at the 32000 block of Delaware Court that occurred later on Aug. 28. The second suspect was identified as Joseph Perez, 51, of Coarsegold.
Both victims were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.
At approximately 10:16 p.m. Aug. 28, deputies responded to a call from 47000 block of Delaware Court in Coarsegold about a male trespasser in the backyard of a residence. The trespasser was identified as Rodriguez and he was subsequently taken into custody by Sgt. Jacob Tallmon.
Perez was arrested the following day when a car that matched the description given by the victim was found in the area.
Rodriguez was booked on suspicion of two felony accounts of attempted murder and a felony ccount of attempted arson, while Perez was booked on felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and mayhem.
Both men remain in custody at the Madera County Department of Corrections.
The case remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incidentplease contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
