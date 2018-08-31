Robbery at Mike’s Liquor

Crime

Bandit’s mask falls off during Tower District robbery. Police looking for suspect

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

August 31, 2018 08:30 AM

Police are seeking two people, one of whom was armed with a rifle, who robbed Mike’s Liquor on Aug. 20 in Fresno’s Tower District.

A video captures the two suspects entering the store and confronting the store clerk at gunpoint.

Police say the clerk apparently did not move quickly enough for the bandits, one of whom made off with the store’s cash register. In the process, the suspect let his mask slip, revealing his face.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

