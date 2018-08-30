Man found with multiple stab wounds on busy Visalia street, police say

A man was found in the middle of a busy street in front of a school in Visalia with multiple stab wounds on Thursday night, police said.
Just after 5:30 p.m. officers received reports of a assault in front of Crestwood Elementary School on West Whitendale Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the middle of the busy street with a number of stab wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds and was in critical condition.
The incident is under investigation.
