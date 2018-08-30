Tulare County man found guilty of sexual assault of a child

A Porterville man was found guilty Thursday of several counts of sexual assault of a child, the Tulare County District Attorneys’ Office said.
Eloy Joven, 33, could spend the rest of his life in prison.
The Tulare County jury found him guilty to two counts of sodomy of a minor under the age of 10, four counts of oral copulation of minor under the age of 10 and four counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.
The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct.
Each count is a felony and considered a strike offense.
The crimes occurred in Porterville between July 23, 2008 and March 21, 2015, against one male victim. The victim was between 2 and 8 at the time of the sexual assaults.
Judge Joseph Kalashian set sentencing for Oct. 4. Joven faces 124 years-to-life in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes against Children Division and investigated by Cpl. Jose Dominguez of the Porterville Police Department.
