Fugitive suspected in home burglary, deputies say. He’s already on county’s top 10 list

By Joshua Tehee

August 30, 2018 12:09 PM

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a suspect in a home burglary in which a woman was forced to hide inside a closet.

He’s a wanted fugitive.

In fact, the 30-year-old, identified as George Quinteros, has been on the sheriff’s top 10 list of fugitives and is currently wanted for burglary, vandalism, identity theft, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, reckless evasion of a police officer and providing false information to a police officer.

Any information on his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Steve Sanchez at 559-733-6218.

This is not the first time Quinteros has alluded authorities. He was arrested in April after a month of allegedly committing a string of burglaries. He was later released on bail.

Sheriffs believe Quinteros broke into a home in Pixley on Wednesday and took cash, jewelery and video game equipment. A woman was at home at the time of the break-in, but was able to hide in a closet and was not harmed.

