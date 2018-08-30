Police identify man who allegedly shot neighbor during fight

Fresno police Thursday identified Samuel Diaz, 27, as the man arrested in connection with the shooting of another man Wednesday night in southwest Fresno.
The shooting took place about 10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Oleander Avenue. Diaz faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lt. Mark Hudson said officers stopped a car carrying Diaz and four other men near El Dorado Avenue and E Street a short time after it was reported that shots were fired nearby. The found that Diaz had a head laceration and discovered he was in possession of a gun. The officers also learned that a another man had been shot on nearby Oleander. The investigation determined that the gunshot victim was inside his home playing video games when he heard a disturbance outside. He became involved in the fight and was shot in the thigh, allegedly by Diaz, who fled with the other men.
