Argument between neighbors leads to gunshots, injured man, Fresno police say

A fight Wednesday night between neighbors escalated into a shooting that injured one man near South Plumas Street and East Oleander Avenue, Fresno police said.
Details are preliminary. The shooting was reported after 10 p.m. and the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after being shot in his lower body, said Lt. Steve Card. The victim’s wounds were said to be serious.
A helicopter searched from above for suspects. Not long after the shooting happened, several people were detained on E Street near Stanislaus Street, in connection with the shooting, said Sgt. Alfonso Castillo.
Police did not say whether any of the detained people were believed to be the shooter.
Other people were believed to be in the vicinity of the shooting, and officers were questioning witnesses Wednesday night.
More details will be posted as they become available.
