Have you seen this dog? It was taken during a burglary in Dinuba

A Dinuba family is missing their dog and more than $100,000 worth in cash, jewelery and electronics after their home was broken into early Wednesday morning.
Between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m., someone broke the front door of the home in the 39000 block of Road 64, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The family’s 10-month-old French bulldog was taken during the burglary, and the total loss of items is estimated at $110,840.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 800-808-0488 or to report anonymously through the TipNow app or by texting 559-725-4194.
