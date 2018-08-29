A 10-month-old French bulldog was taken during a home burglary in Dinuba.
Have you seen this dog? It was taken during a burglary in Dinuba

By Ashleigh Panoo

August 29, 2018 10:21 PM

A Dinuba family is missing their dog and more than $100,000 worth in cash, jewelery and electronics after their home was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m., someone broke the front door of the home in the 39000 block of Road 64, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The family’s 10-month-old French bulldog was taken during the burglary, and the total loss of items is estimated at $110,840.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 800-808-0488 or to report anonymously through the TipNow app or by texting 559-725-4194.

