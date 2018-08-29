A thief entered her home. She hid in a closet

A woman hid in a closet as a man burglarized her home in Pixley on Wednesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
The man took cash, jewelery and video game equipment from the house on the 300 block of South Spani Way. The loss was estimated at $2,200, according to a news release.
The woman was not harmed, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man fled on foot before officers arrived around 9:10 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 800-808-0488 or to report anonymously via the TipNow app or email at tcso@tipnow.net.
