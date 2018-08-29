A suspect in Baskin Robbins robbery still at large. Police are asking for help

Police are still looking for the suspect an armed robbery that happened at a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream earlier this month.
Jerome Harris, 26 or Fresno, is wanted in connection with the robbery, in which two masked suspects entered the ice-cream shop on Shield Avenues and demanded money. One of the suspects had a handgun.
A 17-year-old was arrested last week at the Butterfly Grove Apartment complex in the 5200 block of North Fresno Street. That teen, Ezekiel Harper, is suspected in a series of robberies including the one at Baskin Robbins and another at a KFC at West Dakota and North West avenues.
Normally, juveniles are not named in crime reports, but Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said concerns for public safety overrode those concerns and named Harper as a suspect.
Anyone with information on Harris or his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments