Warrant issued after Fresno teen accused of threatening to shoot up prom misses hearing

A 19-year-old man accused of making criminal threats against a Fresno-area high school failed to show up for a court hearing and is sought on a felony warrant, police say.

Edward Hannah made threats to shoot up the Central High School East Prom in May, police say. The threats were reportedly made on Snapchat, and detectives traced them to Hannah. He was booked on multiple felony counts.

Police said Hannah told them that the treats were a joke, but police added extra security to the end-of-school-year event.

He failed to appear for the hearing in the courtroom Tuesday, prompting Judge Don Penner, to issue the warrant.

Police say anyone who provides information leading to the location of Hannah could receive a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.