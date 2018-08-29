100-mph road rage chase on Highway 180 stalls after drivers pass undercover Fresno cop

Drivers involved in a 100-mph road rage incident through Fresno on Wednesday careened past an undercover officer and forced him to the side of the road to avoid a collision, police reported.
The officer was on the Highway 41-Highway 180 interchange when he found himself between one vehicle and a white Ford, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.
The officer took to the side of the roadway as the two vehicles sped past but then directed a police helicopter to the racing vehicles.
The cars left 180 at Peach Avenue and continued south at high speed. Officers caught up with the Ford, but not the second vehicle.
The Ford was impounded when police learned that the driver did not have a valid license. He was also cited for reckless driving.
