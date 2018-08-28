Two arrested after Visalia stabbing

Two men were arrested after one person was stabbed Tuesday morning in Visalia, police said.
Officers arrived to the 800 block of East Vassar just after 8 a.m. and found the person suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.
The person was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, and remains in critical condition.
Willie Bowen, 54, and Aaron Phillips, 39, were arrested on suspicion of the stabbing and the assault that took place before the stabbing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 559-713-4576.
