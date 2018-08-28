Deputy injured in crash with possibly DUI driver, sheriff says

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was being checked for injuries and a second driver was arrested for alleged DUI after a collision near Sanger Tuesday morning.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the crash took place at American and Del Rey avenues. The deputy was eastbound on American Avenue when the second driver blew through a stop sign while southbound on Del Rey at an estimated speed of 45 mph, Botti added. The deputy sustained leg injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The injuries to the suspect, who was pinned in his car, were being evaluated.
Botti said the suspect is also being checked to see if he was under the influence of alcohol or marijuana at the time of the crash. The California Highway Patrol is involved in the investigation.
