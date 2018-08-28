Pit bulls attacked a man walking on the street with his child. One of the dogs is now dead

A Porterville police officer shot and killed an aggressive pit bull after the loose dog charged him, police said Tuesday.
The dog’s owner could be charged because police submitted the case to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.
The situation started about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 22 when dispatch received a flood of 911 calls that two dogs were attacking a man in the area of West Olive Avenue and Road 223, according to a police news release.
When police arrived, they found the man suffering several dog bites from two pit bulls.
The man was walking south on Road 223 with his child and approaching Olive Avenue when he was attacked by two pit bulls that left the yard of a nearby home. The child, whose age was not given, was not hurt.
Emergency medical technicians bandaged the man’s wounds and police started looking for the dogs.
An officer walking north on Road 223 from Olive found both dogs in the street. One dog charged him aggressively so he opened fire one time, killing the dog. The other pit bull fled and was not found, police said.
Police found the owner of the dogs, and learned the dog who was shot had been increasingly aggressive.
Meanwhile, the man was treated at Sierra View Medical Center and released. Anyone with information about what happened should call police at 559-782-7400 and speak with Officer Gonzalez.
Comments