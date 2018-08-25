Kaila Soloria, 18, was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Three teens were stabbed at a late-night party in Dinuba, California.
The teens were at a late-night party with alcohol – then someone took out a knife, police say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

August 25, 2018 07:38 PM

Dinuba police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left three teens — two boys and one girl — injured at a party after midnight Saturday.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Kaila Soloria on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon hours after the stabbings, according to a police news release.

According to police, the teens were at a late-night party in the 1000 block of East Park Way when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. Two teen boys were found stabbed when police arrived and a third had head injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, detectives found a fourth victim, a girl, who had also been injured in the stabbing.

Soloria is being held as a suspect in the case. She was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at 559-591-5911.

