The teens were at a late-night party with alcohol – then someone took out a knife, police say

Dinuba police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left three teens — two boys and one girl — injured at a party after midnight Saturday.
Detectives arrested 18-year-old Kaila Soloria on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon hours after the stabbings, according to a police news release.
According to police, the teens were at a late-night party in the 1000 block of East Park Way when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. Two teen boys were found stabbed when police arrived and a third had head injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital.
Hours later, detectives found a fourth victim, a girl, who had also been injured in the stabbing.
Soloria is being held as a suspect in the case. She was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and was being held on a $50,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at 559-591-5911.
