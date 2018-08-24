Student threatens to ‘shoot up’ charter school in Visalia, deputies say

A student was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
About noon Friday, deputies responded to the Visalia Accelerated Charter High School on South Mooney Boulevard to look into a report of a student threatening to “shoot up” the school, the sheriff’s office said.
The student reportedly threatened to kill people at the school who he did not like and free the ones he did like.
Detectives followed up with school officials. They arrested the juvenile and booked the student into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The investigation is on going.
“The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes these types of threats very seriously,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “They are not a joke. They are a crime.”
