Man shot in southwest Fresno. But he had already left scene by time police arrived

A Fresno man was hospitalized in stable condition Thursday afternoon after being shot twice in front of a home in southwest Fresno, police said.
About 3 p.m. Thursday, the police department’s Shotspotter system detected gunfire in the area of Inyo Street and Mayor Avenue.
Police arrived and learned that an adult male had been shot twice in the 900 block of Inyo Street, Lt. Mark Hudson said. The victim had been in front a house that was also hit by bullets in the incident.
The victim, however, was gone by the time police arrived because relatives drove him to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was in stable condition, Hudson said.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000 or anonymously at Crimestoppers 559-498-7867 for a possible reward.
