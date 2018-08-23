17-year-old suspect in Baskin Robbins robbery taken into custody

A 17-year-old Fresno youth suspected of taking part a series of robberies was taken into custody Thursday, police reported.
The robberies took place at a Baskin Robbins at North Palm and East Shields avenues and a KFC at West Dakota and North West avenues.
The suspect, who was identified by police when he was at large, was not identified Thursday because he is a juvenile.
Lt. David Madrigal said the suspect was taken into custody at the Butterfly Grove Apartment complex in the 5200 block of North Fresno Street.
The search for the second suspect, Jerome Harris, continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Comments