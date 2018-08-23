Police seize 45th gun this year in southwest Fresno

A gang member on felony probation was arrested Wednesday night after officers found him in possession of a loaded firearm, police reported.
He was identified as Johnny San, a member of the Tiny Rascals Gang.
Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said officers stopped a car San was riding in for a vehicle code violation near Kings Canyon Boulevard and Willow Avenue and found a Phoenix Arms .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol in the vehicle. San was booked on weapons charges. Alvarez said the weapon was the 45th gun taken off the streets in southwest Fresno since January.
