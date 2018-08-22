He stole a BMW and blazed through neighborhoods at 90 mph. The joyride ended downtown

A man led Fresno police from north Fresno to downtown after reportedly stealing a luxury vehicle from the BMW Fresno dealership Wednesday night.
Dealership employees were moving vehicles around the lot when one of them noticed a white BMW SUV was missing. Keys had been left inside the car. It was reported stolen around 5:30 p.m., said Lt. Jennifer Horsford of the Fresno Police Department.
Around 6 p.m., officers were notified of a man exiting the stolen car and carrying what looked like a gun on Effie Street and Hammond Avenue in central Fresno.
Matching the description, police located the suspect on Blackstone and McKinley avenues and attempted to pursue him.
However, the suspect took off quickly, reaching triple-digit speeds. Police stopped their pursuit for public safety, Horsford said.
“He was driving anywhere from 90 to 120 miles an hour down main streets and doing 60 to 90 through residential areas,” Horsford said.
At 7 p.m., the BMW dealership was able to locate the stolen SUV using a GPS tracking system. Helicopter police soon after found the vehicle and followed it.
The suspect eventually dumped the SUV near downtown around Divisadero and H streets. Officers located and arrested the suspect.
An object that appeared to be a gun was confiscated, but Horsford said police still were in the process of determining if the gun was real or fake.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released, but police say he’s in his 40s.
She added he’s not an employee of the dealership, and was not believed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
There were no injuries or traffic collisions reported, Horsford said.
