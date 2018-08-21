Dad and son injured when man evading police slams into their car in central Fresno

A father and his son were injured Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of a home invasion slammed into their car Tuesday afternoon in central Fresno.
They were taken to the hospital, as were the suspect and his girlfriend, police reported.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the crash happened as police were searching for the bandit who struck at a Motel 6 near Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue about 1 p.m.
About 2:30 p.m., undercover officers spotted a black BMW believed to be involved in the crime near Belmont and Delno avenues. The suspect, identified as Trayvon Bookman, 24, sped away east on Belmont and crashed into the victim’s car, which was southbound on Belmont.
The Belmont/Palm intersection was expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.
