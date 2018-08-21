Baskin Robbins holdup just one in series of Fresno armed robberies, police say

One man is in custody, but two suspects remain at large in two separate series of armed robberies — including one at a popular ice cream parlor in the greater Tower District that drew widespread attention on social media.

Police believe Jerome Anthony Harris, 26, and Ezekiel Harper, 17, are responsible for the robbery of the Baskin Robbins at East Shields and North Palm avenues. Fresno Police Department

Bandits struck the Baskin Robbins at North Palm and East Shields avenues on the the evening of Aug. 14. The same two suspects hit the KFC at West Dakota and North West avenues Aug. 14 and the Little Caesars pizza in the 4100 block of North West on Aug 18, Chief Jerry Dyer said at a news conference Tuesday.

Dyer named the suspects as Jerome Anthony Harris, 26, and Ezekiel Harper, 17. Ordinarily, juveniles are not named in crime reports, but Dyer said concerns for public safety overrode those concerns.

The Taco Bell on Kings Canyon near Willow was robbed by three masked men, one was armed with a rife, Fresno police say. Security footage shows the men walking into the restaurant and then leaving after theft.

Police have arrested one suspect in the second robbery series, during which a pair of bandits used either a sawed-off rifle or shotgun to strike the Taco Bell in the 4700 block of East Kings Canyon Road on Aug. 8, the GMart store in the 1600 block of North Maple Avenue, and Bishop’s Liquor in the 4000 block of North First on April 18. A gunshot was fired in the Taco Bell robbery. James Ashley, 29, is in custody in connection with the holdups. His partner remains at large.

James Ashley, 29, is in custody in connection with a series of robberies, including a holdup at Taco Bell, in the 4700 block of East Kings Canyon Road, where a gunshot was fired. Fresno Police Department

Dyer expressed concern over the the possibility of someone being hurt during the robberies.

“There’s always the potential for these individuals to fire that weapon and seriously injure or kill someone,” he said.

Anyone with information about the bandits who remain at large is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.