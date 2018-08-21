David Goss, Anthony Skinner, and Treyvon Williams were arrested by Fresno Police Monday evening on weapons charges.
Crime

Stolen guns recovered, three arrested after traffic stop, police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

August 21, 2018 10:53 AM

Two stolen guns were recovered and three men were taken into custody Monday evening in northwest Fresno, police reported.

Sgt. Justin Hoagland said officers pulled over a car at West Bullard and North Marty avenues for a traffic infraction and saw that a man later identified as David Goss, 25, was sitting near a handgun. Goss is on felony probation.

Treyvon Williams, 24, was carrying a second handgun in his waistband, Hoagland said. The two men, along with the driver, Anthony Skinner, 35, were booked into Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.

Police say two semiautomatic firearms were seized by officers during a traffic stop Monday evening in northwest Fresno.
Fresno Police Department

The guns were reportedly stolen in Fresno..

