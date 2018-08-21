Stolen guns recovered, three arrested after traffic stop, police say

Two stolen guns were recovered and three men were taken into custody Monday evening in northwest Fresno, police reported.
Sgt. Justin Hoagland said officers pulled over a car at West Bullard and North Marty avenues for a traffic infraction and saw that a man later identified as David Goss, 25, was sitting near a handgun. Goss is on felony probation.
Treyvon Williams, 24, was carrying a second handgun in his waistband, Hoagland said. The two men, along with the driver, Anthony Skinner, 35, were booked into Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.
The guns were reportedly stolen in Fresno..
Comments