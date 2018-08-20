High on meth, she tried to burn her parents with gasonline, police say

A Hanford woman was booked on attempted murder charges Saturday after she sprayed her parents with gasoline and tried to ignite the fuel, police say.
Celia De Los Santos was high on methamphetamine at the time, according to officers.
The incident took place in the 1100 block of Pleasant Way about 8 a.m. when De Los Santos reportedly broke into her parents’ home and initiated the attack.
Her parents were trying to wash gasoline out of their eyes when De Los Santos tried to ignite a cigarette lighter. As her mother tried to restrain her, De Los Santos is accused of striking her in the face, causing the mother a severe eye injury.
De Los Santos was in Kings County Jail with a bail of $1,080,000.
