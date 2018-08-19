Police investigating stabbing death in front of smoke shop in southwest Fresno

A man was killed in a stabbing near Belmont Avenue and Sixth Street in southeast Fresno on Sunday.
At around 3 p.m. officers were called to check the welfare of a person bleeding in a shopping center, Lt. Jennifer Horsford said.
Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his torso in front of King’s Smoke Shop. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are on the scene and investigating. Detectives were questioning local businesses in the area to find out if they can get surveillance video of the incident.
The cause of the stabbing and where it occurred is under investigation.
