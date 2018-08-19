Corcoran inmate’s death considered homicide, cellmate was ‘standing over him,’ prison officials say

The death of a Corcoran State Prison inmate is being investigated as a homicide, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
Lt. Edward Sanchez said in a news release that officers were doing security checks Friday night when they heard a loud noise. They saw inmate Johnny Lopez, 24, lying unresponsive on the floor while his cellmate, Eduardo Gutierrez, 34, allegedly stood over him.
Officials have not said whether Gutierrez is being charged with a crime.
Staff entered the cell and tried to save Lopez, but he was pronounced dead in the prison’s treatment center about an hour later, at 9:38 p.m.
Lopez had been at the facility since 2017, serving a three-year sentence for first degree burglary out of Ventura County, Sanchez said.
Gutierrez has been an inmate since May 2013, serving a 24-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, personal use of a deadly weapon and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon as a second striker in San Diego County.
