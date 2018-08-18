Plainview shooting victim dies. Here’s who the sheriff’s office arrested in connection

A man was arrested as a suspect in a deadly shooting in Tulare County on Friday.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Solomon Mata, 24, was involved in the shooting just after midnight on Vista Avenue in Plainview, a tiny community west of Strathmore.
Mata was arrested by detectives around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Bob Wiley Detention Facility on a murder charge. As of Saturday, there was no bail amount available for Mata. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.
Deputies who initially responded to the shooting call found a man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital but has died, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the shooting victim.
