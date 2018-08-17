He was drunk and set someone’s yard on fire, Madera police say

Madera police say a drunk man set the front yard of a home on fire early Friday morning.
As firefighters arrived to put out the fire on the 1100 block of Monterey Street, Harman Singh returned to the home, police say.
Officers found Singh walking a short distance away from the scene when they arrived. He was unable to say why he started the fire, police say.
The fire was extinguished and did not hurt anyone or reach the home. The residents had a surveillance camera that captured the incident, police say.
According to online public records, Singh, 26, lives about a five-minute walk from the yard that was set on fire.
