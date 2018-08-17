A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a front yard in Madera on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a front yard in Madera on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. MADERA POLICE DEPARTMENT
A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a front yard in Madera on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. MADERA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

He was drunk and set someone’s yard on fire, Madera police say

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

August 17, 2018 08:16 PM

Madera police say a drunk man set the front yard of a home on fire early Friday morning.

As firefighters arrived to put out the fire on the 1100 block of Monterey Street, Harman Singh returned to the home, police say.

Officers found Singh walking a short distance away from the scene when they arrived. He was unable to say why he started the fire, police say.

harman.jpg
Madera police arrest Harman Singh after he allegedly set the front yard of a home on fire on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
MADERA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The fire was extinguished and did not hurt anyone or reach the home. The residents had a surveillance camera that captured the incident, police say.

According to online public records, Singh, 26, lives about a five-minute walk from the yard that was set on fire.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  