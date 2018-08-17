They stole two whole bins of lottery scratchers, then cashed some in. Recognize them?

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people connected to the theft of California Lottery Scratchers tickets.

A man and woman on July 8 broke into an EZ Stop Mini Mart in Selma and stole two large containers filled with the lottery cards.

The burglary was caught on surveillance video and showed a woman wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with the words “Red Vines, safety first” printed on the back.

The suspects cashed in winners at a Fresno convenience store later that day, with the man who participated in the theft now wearing the “Red Vines” sweatshirt.

The two drove off in a silver, four-door, late model car; detectives believe it was possibly a Honda Accord.

A camera at a different Fresno store recorded a different man cashing in winning tickets stolen in the Selma burglary.

Video shows the man has tattoos on both arms and hands. The tattoo on his left hand appears to be an outline of bones.

It’s unclear the amount of winning tickets the thieves stole.

Under California Lottery Scratchers game rules, prizes that are less than $600 can be claimed at Lottery retail locations. But anything over $600 requires a claim form, as well as contacting the Lottery district office in person or by mail.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Patrick Beggs at 559-600-8390 or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or online at www.valleycrimestoppers.org.





You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.