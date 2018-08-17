Man arrested on Highway 41 after leading officers on chase while on drugs, the CHP says

A man accused of driving a stolen car while on drugs faces several charges as he sits in Fresno County Jail, after briefly escaping from officers on Friday.
Jose Wilfredo Arrellano was arrested on the center median of northbound Highway 41 in central Fresno after a pursuit that started in southeast Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.
The chase started after Arrellano allegedly drove away from officers who identified themselves with police and sheriff’s vests after those officers saw Arrellano inside an apparently stolen car at a Chevron gas station at Belmont and Fowler avenues.
The officers, from the Help Eliminate Theft Task Force, initially ordered Arrellano to get out of the car, but instead Arrellano sped off, the CHP said.
Arrellano, 35, is accused of intentionally ramming into a car parked at a gas pump twice before leaving the gas station. When he left, the CHP said, Arrellano struck a fire hydrant and a raised center median on Fowler Avenue. The impact from those crashes flattened the right side tires of his car, but Arrellano continued anyway.
A CHP helicopter and Fresno police cars joined the pursuit as Arrellano traveled through several Fresno streets with flat tires, the CHP said. He finally stopped on the center median of northbound Highway 41 north of McKinley Avenue before he was arrested.
