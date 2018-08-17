Third armed robbery in three days in central Fresno

An armed robber struck the KFC at Dakota and West avenues Thursday night, the third such robbery in central Fresno in three days.

Police don’t have any information that the three robberies are connected, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.

The KFC robbery took place about 9:25 p.m., when a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants walked into the restaurant, pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and racked it. He took all of the cash from the till and ran southeast.

Thursday morning, a bandit armed with a revolver, who was wearing a blue hoodie and shorts, entered the gas station at Clinton and Fruit avenues wearing a white bandana over his face. He demanded cash and escaped into a nearby neighborhood.

The Baskin Robbins robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. at Palm and Shields avenues. Two men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the ice cream shop and took the money from cash drawer before fleeing.