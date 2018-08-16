Son financially abused his own elderly mother of thousands of dollars, sheriffs say

The Fresno County Sheriff’s is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for financially abusing his own mom.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 60-year-old Reed Silsby of Fresno after he became the primary care provider for his elderly mother, but took control of her finances and spent tens of thousands of dollars of her money.
Silsby is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 250 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Silsby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Detective Swain at 559-600-8025. You may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or online at www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
