Wanted Tulare County teens try to outrun police in Beverly Hills. Bad idea

Five teens from Tulare County crashed a stolen car in Beverly Hills while outrunning police and are under arrest for armed robberies of two stores in rural towns.
Detectives a week ago received numerous tips about two armed robberies of rural stores last week in Ivanhoe and Monson.
Detectives managed to identify a 2014 Mazda four-door vehicle used in the robberies. It had been reported stolen Aug. 7 from Visalia. Detectives also identified a 16-year-old boy from Cutler seen in a surveillance video.
The same day, officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department tried to pull over a Mazda, but the driver tried to get away so police started a pursuit. The chase ended when the Mazda crashed, but no one was hurt.
Beverly Hills police arrested five teen boys in the stolen car.
They were from Tulare County — four teens who are 14, 15, 16 and 17 live in Cutler, and a 14-year-old who lives in Orosi — and were wanted for questioning in the Ivanhoe and Monson robberies. Their names are not being released because of their ages.
Detectives went to Beverly Hills to question them. Friday, detectives served search warrants at four homes in the Cutler and Orosi and found evidence from the robberies.
Monday, three teens were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Center on robbery charges. The other two are being held in Los Angeles County for pending cases.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit, Detective Morley at 559-802-9563 or 800-808-0488.
Anonymous information can be reported via Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, or text or voicemail at 559-725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones.
Comments