Reports of northwest Fresno kidnappings are false, police say

Reports circulating on social media of kidnapping attempts in in northwest Fresno are false, police said Tuesday.
Capt. Burke Farrah, commander of the Northwest District, took to social media overnight in a bid to knock down rumors he discovered on sites that included Facebook and Nextdoor.
“These rumors are completely false,” said Farrah. “I don’t know why people post these lies in the first place, but I often see them reposted with the comment, ‘better safe than sorry.’
“It is not better to spread unwarranted and baseless fear in our community.”
Farrah said police have received “no reports at all” of kidnapping attempts at local shopping centers and stores.
He said the false rumors were causing people to live in fear, and asked people to check with police if they are concerned about what he called “electronic gossip.”
