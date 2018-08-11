Teen killed, two others wounded in overnight Tulare shooting

A teenage boy was killed and two others wounded just after midnight Saturday in a shooting, Tulare police reported.
In a news release, Sgt. Andrew Garcia said the shooting was reported by 911 callers near the intersection of Paseo Del Lago and Leland Avenue, in a neighborhood just east of the Tulare Outlets.
The wounded boys were rushed to a local hospital but the third boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garcia said detectives are seeking leads in the case and don’t know a motive for the shooting. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-684-4290, Detective Chris Marvin at 559-685-2300 ext. 2153. Anonymous tips can be made to 559-685-2300 ext. 4445 or through www.tipsubmit.com/webtipstart.aspx.
