Guadalupe Verdugo, 33, waits at Community Regional Medical Center for a blood draw after his arrest on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
Guadalupe Verdugo, 33, waits at Community Regional Medical Center for a blood draw after his arrest on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Guadalupe Verdugo, 33, waits at Community Regional Medical Center for a blood draw after his arrest on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crime

Motorcyclist hit after drunk driver runs red light in northwest Fresno, cops say

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

August 10, 2018 10:31 PM

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an alleged drunken driver ran a red light Friday night in northwest Fresno on Friday night.

Guadalupe Verdugo, a 33-year-old from Mendota, was allegedly drunk when he ran the westbound light at Herndon and Hayes avenues in a Honda Fit around 7:35 p.m. , Lt. Joe Gomez said.

The small car allegedly hit a 47-year-old man who was riding Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Hayes Avenue, Gomez said. The bike was destroyed.

The motorcyclist suffered a separated shoulder and had other broken bones, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Verdugo was not injured, but was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and later booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, Gomez said.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  