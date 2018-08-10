Motorcyclist hit after drunk driver runs red light in northwest Fresno, cops say

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an alleged drunken driver ran a red light Friday night in northwest Fresno on Friday night.
Guadalupe Verdugo, a 33-year-old from Mendota, was allegedly drunk when he ran the westbound light at Herndon and Hayes avenues in a Honda Fit around 7:35 p.m. , Lt. Joe Gomez said.
The small car allegedly hit a 47-year-old man who was riding Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Hayes Avenue, Gomez said. The bike was destroyed.
The motorcyclist suffered a separated shoulder and had other broken bones, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Verdugo was not injured, but was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and later booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, Gomez said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
