Man shot after trying to break up fight between girlfriend and her mother

A 20-year-old Fresno man tried to break up a fight between his girlfriend and her mother on Friday night but ended up getting shot in the butt, according to Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.
The man was trying to intervene when the mother’s 47-year-old boyfriend allegedly took out a gun and shot him, Gomez said.
When police arrived to a four-plex near Mayfair and Normal avenues around 8 p.m., they found a shell casing, but the man had already checked into Community Regional Medical Center.
He allegedly gave a false name and lied about how he had gotten shot, Gomez said, and police found that he had several warrants out for his arrest.
Police are still searching for the mother and her boyfriend, who allegedly fled in an older gray sedan.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
