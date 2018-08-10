He taught private music lessons. Clovis police arrested him for lewd acts with a child

Clovis police arrested a 54-year old self-employed music teacher for performing lewd acts with a child.
Christian Benjamin Zacharias was taken into custody and booked into Fresno County Jail on Thursday, after police were contacted by the parents of a student.
The student was under the age of 14, according to police.
An investigation led detectives to Zacharias’ music studio in Clovis and his home in Fresno.
Zacharias gave private music lesson is both cities, police said.
It is not known of there are other victims and the investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information can the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
