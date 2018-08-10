Vidow shows masked men in hoodies robbing a Fresno Taco Bell. One fired his rifle

Three thieves who robbed a Taco Bell threatened to shoot employees unless they cooperated, Fresno police said.
About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, three masked men walked into the lobby of the Taco Bell at 4972 E. Kings Canyon Ave., police said. One was armed with a rifle.
He pointed the rifle at the employees and ordered them to give them money, then fired a single bullet into the ceiling and threatened to shoot the employees.
The store manager opened all the cash registers. The suspects took the money and left, and were last seen heading out the parking lot.
The man with the rifle is described as African-American, medium complexion, about 25 years old, 6 feet tall, skinny. He was wearing a gray hooded sweater, green camo pants and carrying a matching camo bag.
The other two were described as of unknown race and wearing hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone who help identify the robbers should call police at 559-621-7000 or anonymously at Crimestoppers 559-498-7867.
