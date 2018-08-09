He complained coworker wasn’t pulling his weight. Then, he was shot in leg, police say

Fresno police want help from the public finding a man who allegedly shot a coworker in the leg after a dispute about work duties.
Lt. David Madrigal said the shooting happened after the two men finished an overnight shift at a workplace on South Elm Avenue. The suspect was identified as Farrant Frazier, 31.
Madrigal said a new worker felt that Frazier was not carrying his share of the load and and argument ensued. A short time later, the new worker apparently shared the concerns with his supervisor.
As the new worker was waiting for an early-morning ride home, Frazier apparently fired several gunshots, striking the victim in the leg.
Anyone with information about Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
