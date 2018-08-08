Two armed robberies in Tulare County within 30 minutes. Are they related?

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday.
When deputies arrived to a store in Ivanhoe in the 33000 block of Road 158, the clerk told them an armed man wearing a mask and dark clothes pulled out a shotgun and demanded money, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.
About 30 minutes later, just before 5 p.m., another report of a robbery came in from the 38800 block of Monson Drive in the community of Monson. The clerk told deputies two men walked in with shotguns and demanded money. The men, who were not wearing masks during this robbery based on surveillance video, fled with money and property, Ritchie said.
No one was hurt in either incident.
A red four-door vehicle was seen leaving both robberies, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the incidents are related, Ritchie said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 559-802-9563 or report anonymously via text or voicemail at 559-725-4194. Anonymous information can also be reported via the TipNow app.
