Federal fugitive wanted for attempted murder caught at Fresno motel. Bomb squad called

A standoff involving U.S. Marshals at a Fresno motel west of Highway 99 lasted several hours Wednesday before ending in the arrest of a North Coast man who was wanted for attempted murder.
Authorities did not release the man’s name but said he was wanted in Mendocino County. He was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. at the Valley Inn on Parkway Drive and taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor, self-inflicted injuries, according to Lt. Joe Alvarez of the Fresno Police Department. The man was not armed.
Authorities acting on “confidential information” called out the bomb squad as a precaution but the unit wasn’t needed. The motel was evacuated before any negotiations or attempts to get the man out began.
U.S. Marshals were looking for the man since Wednesday morning and detectives spotted his car at the motel around 1 p.m., when authorities began negotiating for his surrender. The Fresno police SWAT helped get the man out of the locked motel room.
