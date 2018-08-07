Gas station clerk noticed something odd, so he jumped the man who approached register

An attendant at a Chevron gas station on Cedar and Ventura avenues fought with an armed-robber Tuesday evening.
Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card says at about 10 p.m, officers received a call about a robbery.
Upon arrival, they learned a Hispanic male in his thirties or forties robbed the store.
The attendant told police he noticed the man immediately because he looked suspicious, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a bandana covering his face.
When the suspect approached the counter, the attendant said the would-be robber began fidgeting with his waistband. That’s when the attendant jumped the suspect.
The suspect, however, still got away from the attendant then brandished a semi-automatic handgun, Card said. He then demanded cash from the attendant, who complied.
The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Card said. It is unknown in which direction and how he left the scene.
The attendant sustained moderate injuries, Card said, adding that there were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery.
Detectives are on the scene speaking with the attendant and video surveillance from the business will be reviewed, Card said.
