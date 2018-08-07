This $35,000 tractor was stolen in 2014. Here’s how the farmer got it back

Detectives found a tractor stolen in Kern County four years ago and the farmer got to take it home, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The detectives from the sheriff’s office are assigned to the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force. They had been called to a rural property northeast of Tulare for a stolen vehicle investigation and found a Kubota M9000 tractor valued at $35,000.
The owner of the tractor picked it up. It had been stolen from the Tulare-Kern County line area.
The investigation is ongoing. The task force is run by the California Highway Patrol and has officers assigned to it from several law enforcement agencies.
Comments